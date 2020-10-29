What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, October 29?

Today, Thursday, October 29 will be very windy and mostly overcast, with outbreaks of rain. There will be some further heavy bursts, with a continuing risk of localised flooding. Misty in places also, with hill and coastal fog, but relatively mild and humid. Maximum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in places, especially in southern, western and northwestern coastal counties, but patchy elsewhere. Hill and coastal fog also. Later in the night, drier conditions, with isolated showers, will extend from the Atlantic, not reaching south and southeast coasts until later Friday morning. Mild and humid at first, but turning a little cooler and fresher in the west and northwest later. Minimum temperatures 8 to 12 degree., in fresh southwesterly winds, strong on southern coasts.