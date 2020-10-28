10 people in court for allegedly identifying teenage boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

Ten people are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 8 on Wednesday morning, October 28, in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.



Of the 10 people summonsed, six are male, ranging from age 21 – 38, and four are female, ranging from age 24 – 48.



An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

One person has already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

That was a woman who appeared at Waterford District Court last week.

She was arrested in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

She was the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy Garda investigation.