Dublin renters push up prices in Leitrim

If you could work from anywhere, keep your existing salary, where would you live?

If you were paying high rents in Dublin and could move, would you stay there? For an increasing amount of people the answer to the first question is Leitrim and the answer to the second is yes, how quick can I move.

REA Brady in Carrick-on -Shannon report that in the last two months they have rented 10 properties in this area to people moving westwards to live here and work from home.

They love Carrick on Shannon and South Leitrim and coming from the east, our rents seem a pittance compared to what they were paying. They can get a house for the same price as some were paying for a room. Brady’s say this is pushing up rents. Mary Hennigan Lawson of REA Brady says “There seems to be a constant shortage of rental accommodation and quick take up of everything that is decent. I could let an extra 10 properties per month at strong rents, if they were available”.

It appears that Working From Home is changing the way people work, the way they live and where they live. It’s nice that our lovely Leitrim is so popular. Mary is urging any property owners who currently or soon will have unoccupied property to contact her. She has great people looking for a home who are quite prepared to pay a good rent. She can be reached at 071 96 22444.