The number of new Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties revealed

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on October 28.

The county has recorded 56 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 15 October 28 October which equates to a 174.8 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:



Cavan - 19 new cases with an incidence rate of 753.5, the highest in the country, and 574 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 56 new cases, an incidence rate of 317.2 and 505 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 232.4 and 150 cases.

In Sligo there are 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 401.3 and 263 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were five cases recorded today giving it a 281.4 incidence rate and a total of 115 cases in the last fortnight.