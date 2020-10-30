What has the weather in store for us today?

Any lingering overnight rain will soon clear to leave a mostly dry day with bright spells and just passing showers. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest or west breezes.

TONIGHT

A dry and cold start tonight with some clear spells. However, wet and very windy weather will sweep in later in the night with strong to gale force south or southeast winds developing by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night but turning much milder later with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees by dawn on Saturday.