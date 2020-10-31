Former drug addict sentenced to 10 months

A former drug addict who is currently in prison in Castlerea pleaded guilty to a number of offences at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week for which he was sentenced to a total of 10 months in prison.

Ciaran Whelan, 3 The Hideout, Cloonshanbille, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon committed all the offences on April 23, 2020 at Knockrush, Boyle and Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

His solicitor, Tom McSharry said the 38-year-old had a very serious drug addiction and all these offences happened on the one day.

He has been in custody for six months and is clean and sober. He is apologetic to the injured party

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison for failing to stop at the scene of an accident (dated from April 24, 2020) and disqualified him from driving for 10 years.

On the charge of criminal damage to property owned by Valerie Hood he was also convicted and sentenced to five months and disqualified for 10 years.

Compensation to the victim was to be forwarded from €1,000 bail money already lodged in court.

He was further convicted and sentenced to five months in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 years for drunk driving on that date.

The defendant was convicted and sentenced to five months, consecutive, and disqualified for 10 years for driving without insurance.

He was also convicted for the illegal possession of cocaine which was taken into consideration.

Charges of dangerous driving, illegal possession of cannabis and not producing insurance were all struck out.