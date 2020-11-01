Open plan living at this Leitrim apartment
Gallagher Auctioneers are bringing to the market a two bed own door apartment at Marymount, Summerhill in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The property is set in a quiet location but yet is close to all amenities and a stroll from all in the town - shops, church, theatre, cinema, and Aura leisure centre.
This apartment is ideal for relocating or as an investment.
The apartment is bright and comfortable with open plan living room, dining area and a semi divide into the kitchen area.
The balcony overlooks the court yard area and lawn.
It comprises two double bedrooms and a large bathroom.
Viewing recommended by appointment only phone 0719621000, or email onto carrick@gallagherproperty.com
