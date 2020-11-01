Two months suspended sentence for damaging brother's car with a hammer

A Carrick-on-Shannon woman who pleaded guilty to damaging her brother's car with a hammer and a potted plant was convicted and sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at a special sitting of the local District Court last week.

Rachel Keaney, with an address at the time of 10 Riverview, Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage to a car belonging to her brother Ivan Keaney and contested an allegation that she assaulted him at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon, when the matters came before Judge Brian O'Shea last Wednesday.

The court heard from Garda Mary Burke that on January 3, 2018, Ivan Keaney reported his vehicle, a Hyundai i40, which was parked across from the post office at St George's Terrace had been damaged.

Both wing mirrors on the vehicle and both tail lights had been smashed, there were scratches on the left passenger side door and a potted plant had been thrown on the bonnet of the car.

Garda Burke spoke to Ms Keaney about the matter and she admitted after caution that she had damaged the vehicle.

She said she had tried to find a rock to damage the car but couldn't find one so she got a hammer from the local pound shop and damaged it.

Before that, she got a container from Victoria Hall restaurant and brought it up and bounced it off the passenger front window before emptying the soil and plant itself onto the bonnet of the car.

Garda Burke said Ms Keaney also voluntarily admitted to scratching the passenger door of the car on a separate date, December 31, 2017 while it was parked at the same location.

An estimate for the damage caused was €1,052.26.

In relation to the charge of assault on Ivan Keaney, the victim made a statement that on December 12, 2018 that he had gone upstairs from his shop premises to the living area to have a cup of tea with his mother.

Rachel Keaney, who is their mother's primary carer, was in an adjacent room and came into the kitchen. He said she began harassing him and he decided not to talk and to remain silent.

He said she grabbed a bottle of wine by the neck and threatened to hit him with it.

Mr Keaney said he went to take the phone and she knocked it out of his hand and pulled it off the wall.

He said he tried to leave and she grabbed him by the shirt and pinned his arm and kicked him.

He said he went downstairs and used the phone of one of the shop assistants to call the Gardai.

Mr Keaney said he had a bruise on his arm but was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.

In cross examination by solicitor for Ms Keaney, Niamh McGovern, Mr Keaney said the premises and the business was signed over to him 26 years ago. He admitted there were differences between the siblings which he described as one-sided.

She put it to him that he was goading her and was aggressive with her and stood on her foot. Mr Keaney denied this and said he backed away from her and was defensive. He said he didn't push anyone and had tried to leave the room. He said that's exactly what he did and then called the Gardai.

Ms McGovern put it to him that he wanted his sister out of the premises to which he replied, “Absolutely, I'd prefer if she wasn't there.” He said he understood she was caring for their mother but he didn't want himself or any of his staff to be bullied.

The issue of internal and external access within the premises was also addressed in court.

Rachel Keaney said she had previously been given a bail condition not to be in the shop and so she remained upstairs and stayed away from her brother.

She admitted there were words between them when he came up to visit their mother and she took huge offence at his being there when she was under such conditions.

She accused him of mocking her and said he had pushed and shoved her and stood on her foot and pushed against her three times.

Ms Keaney said matters have quietened down now and it is the most peaceful time ever since she moved into the house.

In cross examination by Inspector Carla Curry, Ms Keaney accepted she could have left when he came up to the kitchen.

Judge O'Shea explained that the person who is subject to bail conditions must move.

She claimed that every time her brother entered the house he caused an incident.

Judge O'Shea replied he was entitled to visit his mother and it was her who needed to remove herself from the vicinity.

Judge O'Shea said the case was a very straightforward one and he was satisfied the accused arrived at the scene to create an argument, she did that, and towards the end of the argument she assaulted the complainant.

The court heard Ms Keaney had no previous convictions.

Following discussion, it was accepted that a plea to both criminal damage charges had been entered at a previous hearing on September 24, 2018.

In mitigation, Ms McGovern described it as “a very unfortunate case” to which Judge O'Shea replied, “It's more than that, it's wanton criminality, that's what it is.”

Ms McGovern said the defendant has an unblemished record and is the primary carer for her 82-year-old mother and is doing a very good job caring for her. She asked the Judge to find some kind of solution to it.

“What kind of a person would seek out rocks to smash up someone's car and when they couldn't, actually go and purchase hammer and use the hammer to smash up the car. Can it get much worse than that?” the Judge asked.

Ms McGovern said she was “consumed with anger at the time” but she admitted it and told the garda about the other incident. “She never tried to deny that she did it. She realises this type of behaviour is not acceptable,” she said.

On the issue of compensation Judge O'Shea asked on the basis of a plea being entered so long ago, why the issue of compensation was only now arising.

“Compensation would never buy someone out of trouble but it might show some remorse,” he said.

Ms McGovern said Ms Keaney was of the belief her brother didn't want compensation from her.

In giving his verdict, Judge O'Shea said he considered the first criminal damage matter to the car to be at the middle end and the second criminal damage to be at the upper end of the range. With respect of the Section 2 assault, he considered it towards the lower end.

He said a source of significant concern to him is that the injured party in all of the offences is the same person.

He said that only for her early plea to the two charges of criminal damage and that she became fully cooperative when the Gardai got involved, he would send her to prison that day for her behaviour.

“The evident ongoing friction between her and her siblings seems to me, for the most part, to be in her own head rather than anywhere else,” he said.

On the second criminal damage matter he convicted and sentenced her to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months and took the other matters into consideration.

He warned Ms Keaney if there are any further incidents she will serve those two months immediately.

Legal aid was granted and recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.