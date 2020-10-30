Leitrim team announced for game against Mayo

Leitrim GAA has announced the Leitrim team who will face Mayo next Sunday in the first round of the Connacht Championship.

In a weekend packed with GAA action on a number of TV channels and online streams, Leitrim's match with James Horan's team throws in at 1.15pm and will be broadcast live on the RTE News Now channel.

The team is:

1.Brendan Flynn

2. Donal Casey

3. Donal Wrynn

4. Conor Reynolds

5. David Bruen

6. Aidan Flynn

7. Cillian Mc Gloin

8. Mark Plunkett

9. Domnnaill Flynn

10. Conor Dolan

11. Paddy Maguire (Captain)

12. Jack Gilheaney

13. Shane Quinn

14. Evan Sweeney

15. Keith Beirne