No arrests as gardai launch murder probe into discovery of three bodies in Dublin

Following the completion of Post Mortem examinations, Gardaí from Dundrum Garda Station have commenced a murder investigation into all the circumstances of the events that occurred at a domestic dwelling at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found at a house in the estate on Wednesday.

Details of the Post Mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardai are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information in respect of these deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí continue to advise that some current uninformed speculation circulating in public is unhelpful to this criminal investigation.