Gardai appeal to Leitrim public to 'take care' as Storm Aiden approaches

Gardai are urging members of the public to take care and to exercise caution as Storm Aiden is set to batter parts of the country this Halloween weekend.



Met Éireann has issued several Status Orange and Status Yellow warnings - the first of which comes into effect at 2am on Saturday.

A Status Yellow alert issued for Limerick warns of high winds throughout the day.

"During Friday night and Saturday strong southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with severe and possibly damaging gusts to around 100km/h," states the warning which remains valid until 4pm on Saturday.

The heaviest impacts of 'Storm Aiden' will be felt along coastal areas from Wicklow to Donegal.

Update to Status yellow wind warning for Ireland.



All current warnings here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt and on our app. Click/tap on on each day to view the warnings active for that day. pic.twitter.com/3YnwHfP1h1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 30, 2020





An Garda Síochána is advising that all unnecessary travel should be avoided where Status Orange wind warnings are in place as these winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

• Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

• High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous, the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.

• People are advised to remove or secure patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

• Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend

See Met.ie as regular updates and forecasts throughout the weekend.