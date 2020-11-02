Gas explosion at Cootehall home

Units of Carrick-on-Shannon fire service attended an explosion at a home in Cootehall which took place early on Tuesday evening, October 27.

It is understood that the fire was caused by a gas explosion at the domestic property.

Carrick-on-Shannon fire brigade quickly attended the scene to assist their Boyle colleagues.

Substantial structural damage was caused to the property.

In a separate incident Carrick-on-Shannon fire service also attended a fire at a property in Kilnagross.

Fortunately the people in the house escaped without injury.

The blaze broke out at a domestic dwelling last Monday, October 26 and again substantial damage was caused to the property.

Mohill fire service were also in attendance.