Latest number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 1.

The county has recorded 31 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 19 October to 1st November which equates to a 96.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the only county in Ireland to go below 100.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:



Cavan - 9 new cases with an incidence rate of 563.2, the highest in the country, and 429 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 21 new cases, an incidence rate of 309.7 and 493 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 24 new cases, an incidence rate of 227.8 and 147 cases.

In Sligo there are 12 new cases, an incidence rate of 332.6 and 218 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 227.5 incidence rate and a total of 93 cases in the last fortnight.