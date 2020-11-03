Blustery and cold conditions continue for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Blustery for the rest of the day today, Tuesday, November 3 with widespread showers merging into longer spells of rain for a time this evening. Some of the showers may be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Further widespread showers tonight. Some of the showers may be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 Celsius. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will ease overnight.