Leitrim woman elected for second term as Green Party National Coordinator

Leitrim's Bláithin Gallagher, former candidate in both the Local and General Elections in the Constituency and local Green Party spokesperson has been elected as chair of the incoming Executive Committee. This will be her second term as National Co-ordinator.

Welcoming the good news, Tom Kenny Chair of the Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal group of the Green Party said, “We are delighted that Bláithín has been re-elected chair of the National executive of the Green Party. Bláithín has worked tirelessly over the last year at both local and national levels of the party and in very challenging personal and political circumstances.

"Bláithín brings a wealth of experience and energy to the role. She has also proven herself a strong advocate for the North West and brings a powerful rural voice to the national table.

"We wish Bláithín the very best in playing a key role in growing the party both locally and nationally over the coming year, and helping to steer the country to a more socially, environmentally and economically more sustainable future”.

Speaking following her election, Blaithin stated, "I am honoured to have been re-elected as chair of the Green Party Executive Committee. I’m delighted to continue this important role within the party. I got involved with the party as I believe that we need to build a more positive future for the country. We need to build solutions for our people and our planet that delivers for both rural and urban communities.

“I am passionate about equity, inclusion and social justice. I want to play my part in creating an inclusive, diverse society, based on the fundamentals of social justice across Ireland, by building trusted relationships and inspiring a shared vision.

The Green Party has always nurtured strong transparent internal democratic processes and I will be working to nurture and develop these further. In this regard there is much work to be done to build on our achievements, to harness the wisdom and skills of our grassroots members, and to promote unity and dialogue.”

