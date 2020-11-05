Call on Irish Water to fix ‘ferocious’ potholes in Leitrim

Cllr Caillian Ellis has proposed that Leitrim County Council repair the roads which have been left in a terrible state by Irish Water after they repaired burst pipes on the Fenagh to Keshcarrigan and Ballinamore to Mohill roads and bill Irish water.



He said, at the recent Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, he heard Irish Water’s contractor has not been working since Covid-19.

He stated that someone walking from Fenagh to Foxfield could “break an ankle” on the “ferocious condition of the road.

He was informed that “The poor condition of the roads mentioned is due to repairs to burst water mains by Water Services on behalf of Irish Water.



“The permanent reinstatement of these is the responsibility of Water Services/Irish Water and the council understand that contracts have been prepared, by them, to have these done.



“The District Engineer's Office will continue to pursue IW to repair all damaged roads.” Director of Services Vincent Dwyer told the member if Leitrim County Council were to repair the road “I don’t think we would get our money back.”

