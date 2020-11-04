Increase in Leitrim people receiving Covid payments

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued payments valued at €95.5m, up from €85.6 million last week, to 329,991 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 34,131 on the 295,860 people paid last week. In Leitrim there are 1,939 people receiving PUP pyaments as of November 3. This is an increase of less than 200 epople in one week. The figure is still low compared to the first lockdown when 4,100 Leitrim people received payments on May 5.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (98,233). It is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (51,921) and Other Sectors, e.g., hairdressers and beauty salons (28,799).

Commenting on this week’s figures, Minister Humphreys said:“The increase in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) was expected as a result of the move to Level 5 of restrictions.

“Supporting workers who have lost their job as a result of this pandemic remains my top priority. My Department has processed and put into payment over 125,000 new applications for PUP in recent weeks.

“I would like to acknowledge the co-operation of the people who are claiming the PUP payment online. By applying online at www.MyWelfare.ie it makes the PUP application process much easier and results in the applications going into payment much faster.”

“The fall in the number of cases of Covid-19 in recent days is encouraging. This is a credit to the Irish people and the sacrifices they are making in responding to the public health advice.

PUP is now paid at four rates:

-those with prior gross weekly earnings below €200 will continue to receive a rate of €203 per week.

-those with prior gross weekly earnings of €200 to €299.99 will continue to receive €250 per week.

-those with prior gross weekly earnings of €300 to €399.99 will continue to receive €300 per week.

-those with prior gross weekly earnings of €400 or more will receive a rate of €350 per week.



