Leitrim to pilot first ever transport programme

Leitrim is going to be the first in the country to have a transport system coordinated by the HSE and the National Transport Authority (NTA).



Project Leitrim which is currently out to tender is hoped to be up and running by January 2021 and will see more routes, more scheduled stops and a more efficient system covering more of the county.

Fiona O’Shea, Transport Manager from Donegal, Sligo Leitrim Local Link informed Ballinamore area councillors last week about the new transport project for the county.



The pilot project will see the HSE and National Transport Authority NTA partner together for the first time to coordinate local routes. This project will be “watched very carefully” and Ms O’Shea said if it is successful this model will be rolled out around the country.

There will be 15 blocks of services and Local Link is working in partnership with Leitrim County Council to have a hub set up in Drumshanbo with a bus shelter and room for a number of buses to collect and disembark passengers. She said they are also working with the council to have pull in places for buses on smaller roads.



Ms O’Shea asked Leitrim County Council to be in constant communication with the rural bus service over road closures and maintenance in case routes need to be altered.

She said the bus company is working with councillors to decide on the best places to have bus stops in towns, villages and rural communities.



There is also hope that one of the buses will be electric as reducing carbon footprint is one of the aims of the company.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions reducing bus capacity to 25% at the moment, Fiona O’Shea said they are having good numbers of passengers on Leitrim buses.

