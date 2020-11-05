Happy National Redhead Day!

Today, November 5 is National Red Head Day! We almost forgot but those crazy gingers (joke) couldn't let is pass.

If you have some fun red heads in your circle of family or friends, send them a text or call to celebrate their beautiful locks today.

Soem facts you might not have known about our red head friends:

1. Red hair is a beautiful genetic mutation

Both parents must be carriers of the mutated MC1R gene to be able to produce redhead offspring, of which there is a 25% chance if they don't have red hair themselves.

2. Less than 2% of the world's population have red hair

That's approximately 140 million people. Scotland boasts the highest percentage of natural redheads, with 13% (40% might carry the gene there) while Ireland comes in second with 10%.

3. Red hair can occur in any ethnicity

It occurs more frequently (2-6%) in people of northern or western European ancestry, and less frequently in other populations.

4. Red hair is hard to dye

Because it holds its pigment tighter than any other hair colour, red strands need to have their pigment stripped before being dyed by bleaching which, of course, damages the hair. Stay red!

5. Red hair is thicker than other colours

Each strand of red hair is generally thicker than other shades which compensates for the fact that redheads have less hair. Apparently they have – on average – 90,000 strands while blondes have 110,000, and brunettes have 140,000.

6. Redheads are more likely to develop skin cancer

Because of their commonly fair skin and sensitivity to ultraviolet light, redheads are more likely to develop skin cancer. The International Journal of Cancer reported in 2010 that natural redheads are approximately two and a half times as likely to develop the dangerous cancer as people with other hair hues.

7. Blue eyed redheads are super rare

Blue eyes and red hair forms the rarest combo on earth. Most (natural) redheads will have brown eyes, followed by hazel or green shades.

8. Redheads can change temperature quicker

This is because – according to research – redheads are more sensitive to hot and cold pain. Nothing to do with their mythical fiery temperament!

9. Redheads don't go grey

Red hair will never turn grey; it simply fades to white via rose gold when the time comes.

10. Redheads can produce their own Vitamin D

As they can't sufficiently absorb Vitamin D (it's down to their lower melanin-concentration), redheads internally produce their own Vitamin D when they're exposed to low light conditions.

And the myths that red haired women are witches or unlucky are obviously untrue, but there is research that says red heads may be a little bit more luckier in love than the rest of us ...

Also read: Leitrim man used cotton buds to stop the ESB meter