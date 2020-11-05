Marc MacSharry hits out at Taoiseach in party meeting

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry branded the Taoiseach a "disgrace" over his handling of the Leo Varadkar controversy last night during a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting online.

Tasoieach Micheal Martin was told there is "palpable anger" among members seeing him as the "chief flag flyer" for the TánaisteVaradkar.

In a scathing attack at the meeting, Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said he was "beyond disgust" at the Taoiseach’s defence of Leo Varadkar.

According to reports, outspoken MacSharry said there wasn’t "a six-year-old in the country" who couldn’t see through the Tánaiste’s "fairy tale account" for leaking a confidential IMO contract to a rival GP union.

Deputy MacSharry criticised Micheal Martin for throwing Barry Cowen and Darragh Calleary "under the Bus" and claimed the Taoiseach’s "obsession" with Sinn Fein and the troubles handed them hundreds of thousands of votes they were never getting back. He said whether Fianna Fáil likes it or not many see Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams in the same light as Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins.

He then accused his leader of being the cause of the party’s poor polling rating.

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen also voiced his frustration at the Taoiseach for not getting treated in the same way as the Tánaiste.

Also read: 'Terrible' problems with public lights in Ballinamore