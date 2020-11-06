Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, November 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th October 2020, unexpectedly, at Oak Cottage Care Home, Hatfield, England. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie (Callaghan); Teresa and Bernadette (Mahon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 7th November, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for 12.30pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

Eileen McGee (née Devaney), 46 Treacy Ave., Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Formerly of Drumahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses, carers and staff at The Nazareth House Nursing Home, Sligo. predeceased by her beloved husband Jack. Loving mother of Mary, Tony, Séan and Cyril. Sadly missed by her daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Mary, Madeline and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11:30am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. Due to current restrictions, reposing times and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Nazareth Care Fund care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

May they rest in peace.