Covid update: Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon continue to report low Covid figures

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 5.

The county has recorded just 10 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 23 October to November 5 which equates to a 31.2 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim has the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 5 cases with an incidence rate of 261.2 and 199 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 18 new cases, an incidence rate of 299.0 - still the highest in the country and 476 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 192.1 and 124 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 cases, an incidence rate of 216.7 and 142 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 168.8 incidence rate and a total of 69 cases in the last fortnight.

National figures





Nationally there were 499 new cases and sadly eight more Covid-19 related deaths, confirmed today. That compares with 591 cases and three deaths reported for the previous 24 hour period.

There has been a total of 1,940 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today to the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre:

-244 are men / 249 are women

-68% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 32 years old

-175 were in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.



As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Also read: The Late Late Toy show is on November 27