Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, November 7, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th October 2020, unexpectedly, at Oak Cottage Care Home, Hatfield, England. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie (Callaghan); Teresa and Bernadette (Mahon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 7th November, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for 12.30pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

Dominic Lynch, Rhue, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Rhue, Tubbercurry and late of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Dominic passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, daughters Ciara and Aoibheann, son Seán, son-in-law Kieran Kelly (Loughrea), grandchildren Róisín, Killian, Páidí. He will also be mourned by his sisters Marie, Phil, Agnes and MaryAnn , brother Martin, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Dominic will be reposing in the family home with removal on Sunday morning to arrive in St Attracta's Church, Tourlestrane, for requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock with the funeral afterwards to Rhue Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass will be for family only. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://studiorove.ie/dlynch/.

May they rest in peace.