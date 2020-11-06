Lottery ticket of almost €120,000 bought in Donegal is still unclaimed - check your numbers

A lottery player could lose out on €119,361 as a winning EuroMillions ticket from August still remains unclaimed.

The National Lottery is urging players in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, and the surrounding area to check their tickets ahead of the November 26th prize claim deadline.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased the day before the draw on Thursday, August 27th at Pearse O’Neill’s store in Bridge End in Ballyshannon in Donegal. Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the draw on Friday 28th August were: 07, 12, 16, 17, 31 and the Lucky Stars were: 07, 09.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all EuroMillions players from Donegal to carefully check their old EuroMillions tickets to ensure they do not miss out on this massive prize.

“We have less than three weeks until this huge prize expires so we are again urging anybody who may have purchased a ticket in Donegal last August to carefully check their tickets. If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The National Lottery has reminded players that all high tier prize winners of €15,000 and over (€10,000 for online winners) may be processed via an approved postal process due to Government restrictions currently in place.

As per the usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claims Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000