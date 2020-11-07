Latest Covid-19 figures revealed for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 6.

The county has recorded just 9 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 24 October to November 6 which equates to a 28.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 231 and 176 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 41 new cases, an incidence rate of 291.5, the highest in the country and 464 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 176.6 and 114 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 207.5 and 136 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 168.8 incidence rate and a total of 69 cases in the last fortnight.

National figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 6th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

155 are men / 177 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”