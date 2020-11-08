Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, November 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Timothy (Tim, Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Leitrim / Lorrha, Tipperary



Timothy (Tim,Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Lorrha, Co Tipperary, Saturday, November 7th , suddenly, but peacefully, aged 91. Back in the arms of his beloved Tina (died 27 June 20). Much loved and deeply missed by son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grand-children Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews and large extended family; also by his old ESB colleagues, hurling teammates and many valued friends and neighbours. Following current guidelines, house will sadly be private and private funeral and burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday, 9th November, at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tim & Tina’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Dympna Lacey (née McMorrow), Drumcondra, Dublin / Wexford / Leitrim



Lacey, Dympna (Drumcondra, Dublin 9) on 6th November 2020. Peacefully, in the wonderful recent care of Fairview Community Centre. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph and much-loved mother of daughter, Miriam and son, Martin and sister of the late Tomás. She will be sadly missed by her two children, grandchildren Sarah, Conor, Euan, Roisín and Jodie, her sister Mary Catherine “Myra”, daughter-in-law Clodagh, god-daughter Dympna and extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to send a personal message by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie. Dympna's Mass can be viewed live by clicking the following link on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock: https://youtu.be/pj3ftkRqXMM

Aubrey Thomas Victor Hyland, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Aubrey Thomas Victor, Hyland, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Ina, brother William and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sister Prairie, sisters-in-law Claire and Mamie, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral service in St Columba's Parish Church, Corrawallen, at 3.30pm on Sunday, 8th November, restricted to 25 people, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Corrawallen Church Repair Fund c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore, or any family member. The family appreciates your understanding sympathy and support at this time.

Dominic Lynch, Rhue, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Rhue, Tubbercurry and late of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Dominic passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, daughters Ciara and Aoibheann, son Seán, son-in-law Kieran Kelly (Loughrea), grandchildren Róisín, Killian, Páidí. He will also be mourned by his sisters Marie, Phil, Agnes and MaryAnn , brother Martin, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive in St Attracta's Church, Tourlestrane, for requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock with the funeral afterwards to Rhue Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass will be for family only. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://studiorove.ie/dlynch/.

Bridget (Breege) (Brid) O'Reilly (née Guckian) Clontarf, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon / Sligo



O'Reilly (née Guckian) Bridget ("Breege" "Brid") late of Clontarf, Keadue and Sligo - 6th November 2020 - peacefully at Highfield Nursing Home. Breege will be sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, sister Ann and brother Tom, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Breege was a community district nurse in the Liberties and Dublin 8 for many years. Thanks to the staff of Highfield Nursing Home who have cared for Breege over the past number of years, also her neighbours and friends who have been very supportive. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For livestreaming on Tuesday 10th, November please click https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

Joseph (Joe) Vesey, Derrinabrock, Cloontia, Ballymote, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo



November 6th 2020 - (peacefully) at home after a long illness; Joseph (Joe). Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Jim, Pat and Mick. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Una, brother John, sister Kathleen, nephew Edward, nieces Mary, Geraldine, Margaret and Mary, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Sheila, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Removal from his residence on Sunday afternoon at 1:30pm to arrive at the Church of Ss. John the Baptist and Colman Derrinacartha for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Carracastle Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is limited to 25, so this is private to family and friends, please). Joe's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May they rest in peace.