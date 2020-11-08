Dry today in Leitrim but a few showery outbreaks of rain expected

Today, Sunday will be cloudy with mist and fog patches slowly clearing during the morning.

There will be some good dry spells through the day, but a few showery outbreaks of rain will develop, mainly in western areas.

A mild day, with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

Looking ahead to next week there will be widespread heavy showers and sunny intervals across the country on Monday, with more persistent rain affecting the southeast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Monday night: The showers will become isolated during the evening and clear spells will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Tuesday: Mostly dry and sunny on Tuesday morning but cloud will increase in the west during the afternoon, extending across the country by evening and bringing outbreaks of rain to the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds will become fresh to strong in western areas later.

Tuesday night: Rain in the west and southwest early in the night will extend to most areas overnight and will be heavy in Munster and Connacht. Continuing quite mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees and turning breezy too with fresh and gusty southerly winds.