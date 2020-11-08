Cases in Leitrim low while Donegal has highest rate in country

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 7.

The county has recorded just 11 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 25 October to November 7 which equates to a 34.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than less than five new cases with an incidence rate of 203.5 and 151 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 59 new cases, an incidence rate of 295.2, the highest in the country and 470 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 156/5 and 101 cases.

In Sligo there are 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 186.2 and 122 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 6 new cases recorded today giving it a 161.5 incidence rate and a total of 66 cases in the last fortnight.