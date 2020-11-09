Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless, Donegal / Kinlough, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless, Co. Donegal, formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Her remains will arrive on Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11 o’clock funeral Mass with interment afterwards in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, to arrive at approximately 3 o’clock. Predeceased by her husband Sean and her son Sean. Will be sadly missed by her granddaughter Jacqui, great-granddaughter Hannah and daughter in law Deirdre. House strictly private. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines (Level 5) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on John McGowan Funeral Director's facebook Page. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Dympna Treacy (née Crowley), Cherrybrooke, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Dympna Treacy (nee Crowley), Cherrybrooke, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son David, father Michael, sister Ann and brother Gerry (Mairead), nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, house and funeral strictly private to family only, please.

Timothy (Tim, Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Leitrim / Lorrha, Tipperary



Timothy (Tim,Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Lorrha, Co Tipperary, Saturday, November 7th , suddenly, but peacefully, aged 91. Back in the arms of his beloved Tina (died 27 June 20). Much loved and deeply missed by son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grand-children Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews and large extended family; also by his old ESB colleagues, hurling teammates and many valued friends and neighbours. Following current guidelines, house will sadly be private and private funeral and burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday, 9th November, at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tim & Tina’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Dympna Lacey (née McMorrow), Drumcondra, Dublin / Wexford / Leitrim



Lacey, Dympna (Drumcondra, Dublin 9) on 6th November 2020. Peacefully, in the wonderful recent care of Fairview Community Centre. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph and much-loved mother of daughter, Miriam and son, Martin and sister of the late Tomás. She will be sadly missed by her two children, grandchildren Sarah, Conor, Euan, Roisín and Jodie, her sister Mary Catherine “Myra”, daughter-in-law Clodagh, god-daughter Dympna and extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to send a personal message by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie. Dympna's Mass can be viewed live by clicking the following link on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock: https://youtu.be/pj3ftkRqXMM.

Bridget (Breege) (Brid) O'Reilly (née Guckian) Clontarf, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon / Sligo



O'Reilly (née Guckian) Bridget ("Breege" "Brid") late of Clontarf, Keadue and Sligo - 6th November 2020 - peacefully at Highfield Nursing Home. Breege will be sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, sister Ann and brother Tom, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Breege was a community district nurse in the Liberties and Dublin 8 for many years. Thanks to the staff of Highfield Nursing Home who have cared for Breege over the past number of years, also her neighbours and friends who have been very supportive. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For livestreaming on Tuesday 10th, November please click https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

Margaret(Maggie) Toher (née Kellagher), Gortaclogher, Bawnboy, Cavan



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband James and brother John Francis. Sadly missed by her daughters Maureen Lewis (Newtownbuttler), Alice Reilly (Roslea), Gearldine Owens (Corlough), Anne McManus (Crosdonney), Breege Prior (Dunboyne), Majella Lynch (Killashandra), Bernadette Reilly (Gortaclougher), sons Patrick (Killashandra) and Peter (Gortaclougher), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, restricted to 25 people, with burial afte

May they rest in peace.