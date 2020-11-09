Cloudy and dull start to the week in Leitrim

A rather cloudy and dull start to the week there’ll be outbreaks of rain at times this morning. There’ll be sunny spells too. Temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees through the day with light to moderate southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight temperatures will fall to between 9 and 11 degrees with light variable winds. It will be largely dry with just isolated patches of drizzle and mist, becoming clearer by morning.