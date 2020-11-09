Weather
Cloudy and dull start to the week in Leitrim
There will be outbreaks of rain at times this morning
A rather cloudy and dull start to the week there’ll be outbreaks of rain at times this morning. There’ll be sunny spells too. Temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees through the day with light to moderate southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight temperatures will fall to between 9 and 11 degrees with light variable winds. It will be largely dry with just isolated patches of drizzle and mist, becoming clearer by morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on