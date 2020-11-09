Leitrim people asked to cancel driving tests unless they are an essential worker

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked non-essential workers to cancel driving tests scheduled for the coming weeks to help tackle the backlog of those waiting for tests.

The request comes as it was revealed there are more than 65,000 people awaiting tests, a backlog of 25-30 weeks.

That figures were provided to Labour TD, Seán Sherlock. He is now urging the Department of Transport to implement a “10-week turnaround plan” to ease pressure on the system.

Under Level 5 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, candidates can attend driving tests “provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets.”

However, the RSA has no way of knowing who is an essential worker and they will not cancel scheduled tests.

“We would ask that if a candidate is not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that they please cancel their appointment using the web form provided on the RSA website,” a spokesperson for the RSA said.

This cancelled slot can then be given to someone who does fall under this category.

They confirmed a capacity plan to restore waiting times to ten weeks by “the end of 2021″ has been prepared and issued to the department. They are also rehiring testers and adding test slots on Saturdays to help reduce wait-times.

Mr Sherlock said, “Over 65,000 drivers are awaiting a test now, yet they have simply no idea when they will be able to get one,” said Mr Sherlock. “We have seen figures awaiting tests fluctuate from 43,900 to as high as 85,000.

“The latest figures come with a caveat that there is now a plan to mitigate waiting times in the Department of Transport awaiting approval.

