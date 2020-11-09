Construction projects under way at Sligo University Hospital to increase the hospital’s Emergency Department and ICU capacity

A number of important building projects are under way at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) to increase the capacity of the hospital in preparation for seasonal increases in patient numbers over the winter and to help meet additional COVID-19 requirements.

Enabling works have started for a new two storey modular extension at the front of the hospital to provide extra accommodation for the Emergency Department. The new building will provide additional waiting and treatment areas and more space in the Emergency Department while also facilitating separate areas for patients attending the hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and those attending for other reasons. The hospital expects that this building will be in use by the end of January.

In addition, construction is due to commence in December on a new extension to the Intensive Care ward which will provide the hospital with four new isolation rooms with associated utility rooms and stores. The extension will have access from the existing ICU on level 8. The work is due to be completed in autumn 2021.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “These projects will help us deliver Emergency and ICU care in an ongoing Covid environment. We need this additional space to be able to continue to provide social-distanced waiting areas and separate treatment and waiting rooms for patients with COVID-19, and patients attending the Emergency Department for other reasons. The additional ICU rooms will increase the facilities we have to care for seriously ill patients. Both of these projects are urgently required and will help to improve our patients’ experience. We are very grateful to our colleagues in HSE Estates for progressing these projects.

“HSE Estates have also secured planning permission for a five storey extension to the hospital with work starting next year. The extension will provide two new wards with a total of 42 new single en-suite rooms and additional treatment areas. The extension will consist of one block along the Mall side of the hospital linking the existing 1970s and 1990s buildings together, with a second block extending out over the current outpatient car park. The project includes a multi-storey car parking area off Ash Lane. Construction is due to begin next summer and it is due to be completed by mid 2022.

“A key priority for us in SUH is to provide additional patient facilities to meet the growing demand for hospital services and the additional space requirements as a result of COVID-19. The ED and ICU works will help in the short term and we look forward to having a new ward block in 2022 which will help us address the increase in admissions into the future as the population grows and ages.”