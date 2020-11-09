Bench warrant issued for Sligo woman who staged suicide of murder victim

A bench warrant has been issued for a Sligo woman, who staged the suicide of a murder victim, after she breached the terms of her suspended sentence.

Janice Brady had received a warning from the Central Criminal Court earlier this year that she would go back to jail if she failed to notify the Probation Service of where she was living.

Brady (29) was sentenced to four years in prison last November for staging a suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother for the murder of Sligo musician, Martin “Matt” Kivlehan.

The 29-year-old, with a last address at Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, had pleaded guilty to the impeding charge.

Keith Brady (33) was found guilty of Mr Kivlehan’s murder at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo on August 2 or August 3, 2015.

By the time of her sentence hearing, after her brother’s trial, Janice Brady had already served 28 months in custody. The court ruled that she was not required to serve the balance of her jail term on condition that she resided with her father in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

However, the court heard in March that she had moved into a B&B in Dublin without informing her probation officer.

Justice Michael White told her that he would have to send her back to jail if she failed to keep in contact with the Probation Service about where she was living.

Sgt Mark McHale today told Justice White that she had been charged with 32 offences since March, mainly for shoplifting and all in Dublin.

“Our recent information is that she’s sleeping rough,” he said. “My application is for a warrant.”

Justice White was told that she had 10 months left in her sentence.

“She’s in automatic breach of her bond,” he said. “I’ll issue a warrant for her arrest. She’s to be brought before the Central Criminal Court.”

The court had previously heard that she had assisted her brother, by falsifying the scene of the murder; she had placed the victim’s hand on a knife.