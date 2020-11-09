One death and 270 new Covid-19 cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

143 are men / 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.