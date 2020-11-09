Latest Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 8.

The county has recorded just 12 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 26 October to November 8 which equates to a 37.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 156.2 and 119 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 20 new cases, an incidence rate of 275.8, the highest in the country and 439 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 150.3 and 97 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 155.6 and 102 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 156.6 incidence rate and a total of 64 cases in the last fortnight.