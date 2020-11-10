Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat Gilhooley, Foxwood, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sisters in law Lilian, Eileen (Michael), Ann (Martin), brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, IFA colleagues and many friends. Removal from his home on Wednesday, 11th November, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Following current level 5 guidelines, Pat's Funeral will be restricted to 25 people. The Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's life will take place at a later date.

Maura Reynolds (née Kilkenny), Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Dromod, Leitrim



Formerly of Tooman House, Dromod. Peacefully in her 90th year at the residence of her daughter Anne O'Çonnor, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown. Last surviving member of the Kilkenny Family, Meiltron, Aughavas. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and granddaughter Orla O'Reilly. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Joe (Toronto), daughters Helen O'Reilly (Kilnaleck) and Anne O'Connor, sons-in-law Brian and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, November 11th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Farnaught Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid-19, Maura's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Strokestown Parish Facebook page and on the parish radio on 108FM. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. www.facebook.com/strokestownparish/

Eva Duke (née Levingstone), Aughavore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Wife of the late Henry. At Cavan General Hospital. Age 91 years. Sadly missed by her loving family; Daughter Shirley (Brereton), Sons Ronald and Derek, Son-in-Law, Daughters-in-Law, Grandchildren, Brothers, Sisters-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Neighbours and many friends. Funeral on Tuesday arriving at Carrigallen Parish Church of Ireland for 2 o'clock service and committal. (Restricted to family only in church and graveyard). In accordance with Public Health and Government Guidelines all social distancing must be adhered to. To people wishing to pay their respects may do so by lining the route from deceased home to church. Funeral will be live streamed on Arva Parish Facebook Page.

Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone Co. Leitrim, Monday, 9th November 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife; Leish Elizabeth. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons; Kevin, Keilen, and Damien, daughter-in-law; Margaret, brothers; Peter, Jim and John (UK), sister; Mary (UK) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren; Kien, Cara, Chloe, Saoirse and Lauren, Damien's partner; Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Frankie will lie in repose private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Frankie's funeral cortege will leave Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. In compliance with Level 5 restrictions on public gatherings Frankie's funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Frankie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

John Bosco Feely, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin



The death has occurred of John Bosco Feely, late of Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Dublin. John passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle on the 9th of November 2020 to join his parents Henry and Una and his brothers Pat, Michael and Joe. Dearly missed by his brother Barry, his sisters Pauline Doyle, Rita McFadden (Navan) and Veronica O'Connor, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. During his life he sailed the high seas and now he is at peace in the save harbour. The funeral cortege will leave Christopher and Veronica's house in Forest View, Boyle at approximately 11.40am on Wednesday, the 11th of November, and arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID 19 the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Mass can be viewed live via webcam www.boyleparish.ie. The Feely family very much appreciate your support at this time. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

Dympna Treacy (née Crowley), Cherrybrooke, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Dympna Treacy (nee Crowley), Cherrybrooke, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son David, father Michael, sister Ann and brother Gerry (Mairead), nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, house and funeral strictly private to family only, please.

Dympna Lacey (née McMorrow), Drumcondra, Dublin / Wexford / Leitrim



Lacey, Dympna (Drumcondra, Dublin 9) on 6th November 2020. Peacefully, in the wonderful recent care of Fairview Community Centre. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph and much-loved mother of daughter, Miriam and son, Martin and sister of the late Tomás. She will be sadly missed by her two children, grandchildren Sarah, Conor, Euan, Roisín and Jodie, her sister Mary Catherine “Myra”, daughter-in-law Clodagh, god-daughter Dympna and extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to send a personal message by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie. Dympna's Mass can be viewed live by clicking the following link on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock: https://youtu.be/pj3ftkRqXMM.

Bridget (Breege) (Brid) O'Reilly (née Guckian) Clontarf, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon / Sligo



O'Reilly (née Guckian) Bridget ("Breege" "Brid") late of Clontarf, Keadue and Sligo - 6th November 2020 - peacefully at Highfield Nursing Home. Breege will be sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, sister Ann and brother Tom, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Breege was a community district nurse in the Liberties and Dublin 8 for many years. Thanks to the staff of Highfield Nursing Home who have cared for Breege over the past number of years, also her neighbours and friends who have been very supportive. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For livestreaming on Tuesday 10th, November please click https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

May they rest in peace.