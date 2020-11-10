Covid update: 16 deaths and 270 new cases announced nationally

Leitrim has again recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 9.

The county has recorded just 12 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 27 October to November 9 which equates to a 37.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 6 new cases with an incidence rate of 140.5 and 107 cases in the last fortnight.



Donegal - 21 new cases, an incidence rate of 284.6, the highest in the country and 453 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 18 new cases, an incidence rate of 173.5 and 112 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 152.6 and 100 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5new cases recorded today giving it a 149.2 incidence rate and a total of 61 cases in the last fortnight.

National figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

As of midnight Monday 9th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

82 in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 2pm today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of COVID-19.”

