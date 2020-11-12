Accomodation providers should check passports to curb criminality

Kinlough's Cllr Justin Warnock has proposed the introduction of a passport when checking in accomodation as a means of curbing criminality.



Pointing out that in many places across Europe and the rest of the world, it is accepted procedure to provide you passport when securing accommodation, Cllr Warnock suggests a similar system be introduced here in Ireland.

Hotels across Europe record name, nationality and date of birth of all visitors as well as passport numbers to cross check for wanted criminals, look for missing persons, or protect against identity thieves.

Putting forward his proposal at the November Council meeting, Cllr Warnock said that this would stop people coming into the country for criminal activity.



He said there are "people coming into this country at the moment; hit men coming in to murder people and ... people being brought in to work in growhouses. We need to be able to track down these people and this is one way to do it.”

Cllr Warnock asked that "Leitrim County Council contact the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD to ask if there is currently a provision in law that requires people travelling on business or holidays to this country to produce their passports in hotels, airbnbs, hostels or guesthouses and if not can it be legislated for?



“We are burying out heads in the sand,” he insisted, when it comes to people securing accomodation. He said now is the ideal opportunity to introduce this kind of system with the number of flights into the country so low at present. “That way it could be brought in for when flights resume (at full capacity),” he added.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Sean McDermott.

Also read: New water tarrifs for Leitrim businesses in 2021