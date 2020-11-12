Almost 400 Leitrim people waiting on driving test

Figures from November 4 show that 391 people are waiting on a driving test appointment in Carrick-on-Shannon.

109 people have a date for their driving test but the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking all non-essential workers to cancel driving tests scheduled for the coming weeks to help tackle the backlog of those waiting for tests.

The request comes as it was revealed there are more than 65,000 people awaiting tests, a backlog of 25-30 weeks.

The waiting ist for a driving test in Cavan is 732, Donegal 362, Lonfrod 411, Roscommon 646 and Sligo 526.

Under Level 5 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, candidates can attend driving tests “provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets.”

“We would ask that if a candidate is not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that they please cancel their appointment using the web form provided on the RSA website,” a spokesperson for the RSA said.

This cancelled slot can then be given to someone who does fall under this category.

They confirmed a capacity plan to restore waiting times to ten weeks by “the end of 2021″ has been prepared and issued to the department. They are also rehiring testers and adding test slots on Saturdays to help reduce wait-times.

