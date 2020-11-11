Restricted traffic on Ballinamore to Carrick-on-Shannon road
Truck slipped off the road
The road between Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore is closed after a truck left the road earlier today (Wednesday, November 11)
No injuries have been reported in the incident and a recovery vehicle will be on site this afternoon to remove the truck from the side of the road.
The accident also pulled down telephone wires. Traffic is restricted, so the road should be avoided if possible until later this evening.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on