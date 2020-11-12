Inadequate provision of face protection in schools

Fórsa, which represents 11,000 special needs assistants (SNAs) nationwide has begun the process of sourcing and providing medical grade face masks directly to its members working in schools where local management has failed to provide them.

The union this week secured an initial supply of medical grade face masks (EN14683 standard) for distribution to SNAs, following continuing concerns raised by Fórsa SNA members about inadequate provision of suitable face protection in their schools.

In a recent survey conducted by Fórsa, 22% of the 2,100 SNA respondents confirmed they hadn’t been provided with face coverings or masks that meet the required standard.

