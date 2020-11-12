Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday November 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael McPartland, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Michael McPartland, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Patricia (McDermott) and Sheila (Fallon), brother John (Australia), sister Kathleen (Manchester), sons in law Frank and John, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his home on Friday morning to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Nora Dawson, St. Colm's Terrace, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully, at Brookvale Manor Nursing Home, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughters Geraldine, Eilish, Agnes, son Raymond, sister Mary (England), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives neighbours and many friends.

The cortège will leave her late residence at St. Colm's Terrace on Friday morning at 10.30am, travelling via the Main Street, to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. Bundoran. for 11am funeral Mass. In line with government & HSE guidelines, the house & funeral Mass is restricted to family members & close friends.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan, Drogheda, Meath / Arva, Cavan / Drogheda, Louth



O’Sullivan, Patrick (Paddy) Late of Corragh, Beabeg Road, Drogheda, Co Meath and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan – November 11th, 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Beaumont and Mater ICU. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Mairead) and children Gráinne, Emer, Liz and John, sons in law Ken, Peter and Brian daughter in law Claire, adored Gaga of Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Kate, Diarmuid, Sadhbh, Tiernan, Ada and Meadhbh, sisters Ann and Treasa, (predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Lorcan and sister Margaret), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and fellow members of Co Louth GC.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will be private for immediate family only, it will be streamed live on www.stmarysdrogheda.ie at 11 o' clock on Saturday morning, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Brigid (Brigie) Dwyer (nee Canning) Corrabeagh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Brigid (Brigie) Dwyer (nee Canning) Corrabeagh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in her 97th year, in the loving care of Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Josie, sister Elizabeth McGrath and her brother John Patrick. Brigie will be sadly missed by her daughter Marie (McGuinness), her sons Joe (Moyne, Co. Longford) and Brendan (Gorvagh), her son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Miriam and Mary, her beloved nine grandchildren, her sister Sarah Ellis, brother-in-law John McGrath (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and great friends.



Removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, for funeral Mass today Thursday, 12th November, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private please and family flowers only. In compliance with government guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). The family really appreciate your support and understanding at this time.

Bernie O’Gara (nee O’Gara), Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Bernie O‘Gara (nee O’Gara) late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. 9th November 2020. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge. Bernie, beloved wife of the late John Fanning and Michael O’Gara, her twin brother Aodh and sister Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving family Cara, Fergal, Orlagh and Bernard, sons-in-law Ronan and Anis, daughter-in-law Sigal, grandchildren Max, Alex, Yoni, Shoam and Yogev, sister Deirdre, nephews, nieces, step-children, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Bernie’s Funeral will be private for extended family only in Star of The Sea Church, Mornington on Thursday 12th November at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin arriving at approximately 1pm.

Patrick (Paddy) Guihen, Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Patrick (Paddy) Guihen, Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 10th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at U.C.H. Galway. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Maureen, brothers Michael and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Those wishing to visit his home are requested to observe social distancing and wear face covering. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Thursday morning for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Following Government and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass and cemetery will be restricted to 25 people only, while also adhering to social distancing and wearing face covering. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace