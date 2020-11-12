Highest use of Covid-19 enforcement powers in the North West

Gardaí have used their Covid-19 enforcement powers the most in the North Western Region since regulations came in to force earlier this year

A new report shows Gardaí have used their powers 702 times since April, with action required on 242 occasions in the North West Garda Region, which involves ten counties including Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

There were 20 incidents in the Sligo Leitrim division.

Galway and Cavan/Monaghan remain the two divisions with the highest number of incidents where Covid-19 regulations are used by Gardaí, but the Policing Authority report said that an “examination of data at station level does not identify any issues of the use of powers being centralised in one locality”.

Over the past month, there were 31 incidents of people spitting or coughing at Gardaí recorded. The Policing Authority says anti-spit hoods were used 6 times in that time.

The 15-page report covers up to 31 October, and so doesn’t cover the full period of the Level 5 restrictions which were brought in on Wednesday 21 October, or the new Garda powers that were introduced last month.

