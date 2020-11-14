Fundraiser to buy Christmas Gifts for children in Ballinamore Direct Provision Centre

An online fundraiser to buy Christmas presents for children living in Direct Propovision in Ballinamore is proving popular with lots of people adding to the pot.

According to the fundraisers "There are 61 children living in the Direct Provision centre in Ballinamore.

These children range in age from 1 month to 17 years. This local appeal hopes to provide each one of these children with a gift for Christmas. All funds received will be used to purchase gifts locally.

And any funds leftover will be used for essential items required by the ladies in this centre. Many of these children have been moving from centre to centre since their arrival in Ireland. We hope to bring a little joy to these children this Christmas. Any donation, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. Thank You."

The fundraiser is being held on gofundme.com and has already raised €2,500. The fundraising team is made up of Alic Lynott, Louise Murray and Caolre Coleman.

The donations range from €5 to €100 and is a lovely way to help spread Christmas cheer.