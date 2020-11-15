Two Leitrim nominations for Pride of Place Awards 2020

Dromahair and Townspark, Carrick on Shannon are in the in Pride of Place Final Awards taking place next weekend, November 21.

IPB Pride of Place, in association with Co-operation Ireland, is a prestigious all-island competition with 12 categories, and entries competing within 32 counties for the coveted Winner or Runner-up prize.



Every county council / local authority in Ireland and Northern Ireland can nominate a maximum of three entries, which showcase exceptional efforts made by communities.

In 2020, Pride of place is going ahead year in a different way. Judging will take place in July/August with a paper review and a zoom call. There will be no ceremony in Kerry this year but it is hoped nominees will be able to join the ceremony online. Closing date for entries is 30th June.

Leitrim's nominees in 2020 are:

Townspark, Carrick on Shannon/Breffni- Category Urban Neighbourhood

Dromahair - Category Population 300-1,000.

Best of luck to everyone involved!