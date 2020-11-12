€55 million in minor works grants will allow schools to manage the Covid environment

Fianna Fáil Senator for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has welcomed the announcement of €55 million in minor works grants for primary and post-primary schools to be paid in early December, 2020. Minister for Education Norma Foley TD made the announcement today.

The €55 million payments involve: an additional €25m funding for Covid-19 related Minor Works at post-primary level; bringing forward from 2021 the standard €30m minor works grant at primary level.

Senator Murphy pointed out that the minor works grant funding will allow schools at a local level to manage in the Covid environment and to put more sustainable arrangements in place.

“Schools could use this funding to improve ventilation, purchase furniture or adapt toilet areas. The payment of the grants at early December will allow schools a good lead-in period to plan and undertake works that support the operation of the school in the current school year and assist in catering for capacity and other requirements going into the 2021/22 school year," said Senator Murphy.

The Covid-19 related minor works grant at post-primary level will be paid automatically to schools in the free scheme and on an application basis to fee-charging schools.

In the case of a primary school the minor works grant will consist of a €5,500 basic grant plus €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per pupil with special needs attending a special school or attending a special class attached to a mainstream school (as of 30 September 2019).

For example, a 60 pupil primary school will receive €6,610 and a 300-pupil school will receive €11,050.

In the case of a post-primary school this will consist of a €10,000 basic grant plus €55 per mainstream student and €220 per student in special classes (as of 30 September 2019).

For example, a 500-student school would receive €37,500 and a 1,000 student school would receive €65,000.