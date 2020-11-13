New survey finds that many Irish people unlikely to take a Covid-19 vaccine

Following the recent news that pharmaceutical company Pfizer have confirmed that their vaccine trials have proved to be 90% effective, new data has found that 40% of Irish people would not take a Government endorsed Covid-19 vaccine if it was available.

The research, conducted by DMG Media Ireland, uncovered that a further 44% were in favour of taking the vaccine while a final 16% were unsure of what they would choose to do should they have access to a vaccine.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS?

When questioned about their hopes for the coming Christmas festivities, half of those surveyed feel pessimistic about seeing their extended families this year and struggle to believe they will be able to spend time with them during the holidays. While 16% of Irish people are unsure, 34% remain hopeful that they will get to spend time with their nearest and dearest.

TRAVEL

The data compiled by DMG Media Ireland revealed that more than two in five (42%) questioned were optimistic that they will be able to travel abroad in 2021 while virtually the same proportion (41%) of Irish people feeling quite the opposite and a further 17% unsure of that the new year will bring in terms of travel plans.

Speaking of these findings, Brian O’Reilly, Digital Head of News at Extra.ie said: “Thousands of our readers responded to our surveys on the current state of affairs with Covid-19, offering an insight into the opinions of the Irish public midway through our second lockdown and as a vaccine looks to be on the horizon.

"Readers believe this lockdown is more difficult than the first, with the cold weather and darker evenings playing a major role. While the news of a possible vaccine lifted everyone’s spirits, a significant minority of our readers have concerns about the speed the vaccine was developed – which may pose a challenge to the government and health authorities when trying to gain public buy-in. There is some good news in the findings for both the domestic and international travel market. Our readers are almost evenly split between those intending to holiday abroad next year and those staycationing, meaning another bumper summer for the Irish hospitality sector could be on the cards.”

For more information on current affairs, Irish and further afield visit extra.ie and follow @ExtraIRL on social media for all the latest news.

* Survey received over 7,500 votes from a sample of EVOKE and Extra.ie’s combined 2.5M Irish unique users per month