Increase in Covid cases in Leitrim over the last 14 days

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 11.

The county has recorded 17 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on October 29 to November 11, which is a rise on the figure of 13 released yesterday.

This equates to a 53.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim no longer has the lowest incidence rate but is now is second lowest in the country, behind Wexford.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 8 new cases with an incidence rate of 118.1 and 90 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 27 new cases, an incidence rate of 281.14, the highest in the country and 448 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 172 and 111 cases.

In Sligo there are 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 154.1 and 101 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 132.1 incidence rate and a total of 54 cases in the last fortnight.





































