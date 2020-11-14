Leitrim man made a rush at local Judge Kevin Kilrane

A young Manorhamilton man who made a rush towards a District Court judge and had to be restrained by three gardai at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Court, was jailed for two months, at Sligo District Court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he had “never seen such violence in all his life” from the defendant Jamie Granaghan, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton and it took three gardai at their level best to restrain him.

The defendant was appearing on charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour on the Sligo to Manorhamilton Road on November 3.

Gardai got a number of calls that the defendant was falling on to the main road.

The defendant told Sligo District Court last Thursday that he was due to be married on that date.

The court was told he was pleading guilty to the two public order charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour at Station Road, Manorhamilton on November 3.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardai encountered the defendant at around 4.30pm on the road on that date.

He told the officers to “f**k off” and they were “scum, garda pricks”.

The defendant was brought to a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court later that night at 8pm.

The defendant was abusive to the gardai and the judge in the court and became violent and ran towards the judge, forcibly resisted arrest and a violent struggle ensued in the courthouse.

The court was told the defendant had three previous convictions for public order matters.

The defendant took the witness stand and his defence solicitor Noel Kelly asked him if he had anything to say to the court and the gardai. The defendant said he was sorry for what happened in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon.

He was on Disability Allowance and was trying to pay off his debts.

The defendant said he had an addiction, and he was seeking help from his GP.

“It will never happen again.”

He admitted that he still owed €400 from previous fines.

The defendant said he did not remember what had happened in the court in Carrick-on-Shannon and on the main road at Manorhamilton.

“You were falling on the main road,” Judge Kevin Kilrane said.

The defendant told the court he was supposed to get married on that date of November 3.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told the court that the defendant was very drunk in court in Carrick-on-Shannon and referred to the proceedings in nasty language describing them as BS.

“He was drunk but not drunk to the extent that he was not able to resist arrest.”

The judge said it was clear that it would have been unsafe to release him as his great anger and he was likely “to kill someone going out the door.”

“I remanded him in custody and having made that order I have never seen such violence in all my life.

“It took three gardai at their very best to deal with him and I could not understand the strength of the man.”

The defendant started to cry in the witness box and the judge told him to “stop whingeing.”

The judge said he did not need a Probation Report.

In jailing the defendant for two months for using threatening and abusive behaviour on the main road between Manorhamilton and Enniskillen, the judge said: “You have to be stopped.”

Leave to appeal to Circuit Court was set at €1000 with an independent bond of €300 which was taken up by the defendant. The court struck out the outstanding €400 fines.