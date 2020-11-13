Leitrim group raising funds for Christmas gifts for kids in Direct Provision

A local group of ladies are currently fundraising to provide Christmas gifts for children who are housed in the Direct Provision centre in Ballinamore. There are 61 children living in the centre children ranging in age from 1 month to 17 years.

Alice Lynott, Carole Coleman and Louise Murray are appealing to people to support them in their efforts to provide each one of these children with a gift for Christmas. All funds received will be used to purchase gifts locally and any funds leftover will be used for essential items required by the ladies in this centre.

Many of these children have been moving from centre to centre since their arrival in Ireland. It is hoped to bring a little joy to these children this Christmas.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up where you can donate.

See www.gofundme.com/f/ ballinamore-direct-provision-kids- christmas-gifts

Any donation, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. Thank You.